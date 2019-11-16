The Black Crowes Play Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes performed a rare club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA on November 14th as they continue to promote their newly-announced 2020 reunion tour and video from the performance has been shared online.

As they did three days earlier at a New York event that also marked their first concert appearance in six years, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson brought the band to the famed L.A. venue to perform their 1991 album debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", in its entirety before closing with a cover of The Rolling Stones' "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)."

Billboard described The Troubadour invite-only gig as a "rollicking and tightly executed performance" that "left no doubt that the Robinson brothers could not only get along, but deliver a tight set of hit songs that stand the test of time and bridge the gap between multiple generations of music fans." Watch video from the show here.

