.

Soundgarden's Thayil On Idea Of Playing Without Chris Cornell

Michael Angulia | 11-18-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Soundgarden

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil addressed the idea of the surviving band members reforming and performing without late frontman Chris Cornell.

Thayil was asked about the possibility during a SiriusXM interview and responded, "Reasonably, you've got a big part missing. So, I think in terms of the Soundgarden catalog, that's still gonna be active as best as it can be. In terms of unreleased recordings, live material, I'm still gonna attend to that; that's my gig. I love that. Let's make records.

"I do not see, given the commitments that other bandmembers have, given our sentiments and love for Chris, I do not see us reconfiguring a tour or anything, as other bands have done in the past, without him.

"This is really complicated, but I've known Chris since I was a kid, basically, we grew up together, our early 20s. You want to honor the work and legacy you did. Is it best to regard it with dignity and let it rest? Do you want to honor it by celebrating the music and work that he's done?

"This has been difficult for a lot of people in the family and the band, and I think our conclusion was that. I understand people are complicated, and experience and life is a bag of tricks, but I don't know. I think we reached a conclusion that we thought was correct.

But then again, 20, 30 years ago, we didn't think the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was anything, but certainly, looking back, it's an important part of our legacy, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is, to acknowledge that, and now it's important."

Check out the full interview below:


Related Stories


Soundgarden's Thayil On Idea Of Playing Without Chris Cornell

Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil Says Rock Hall Nomination Bittersweet

Soundgarden 'Stalled' From Finishing Chris Cornell's Final Songs

Soundgarden Release Live 'Black Hole Sun' Video

Soundgarden Release 'New Damage' Video From Artists Den

Soundgarden's Live From The Artists Den IMAX Event Announced

Soundgarden Share Video From Live From The Artists Den

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Soundgarden In The Studio For Superunknown Anniversary

More Soundgarden News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Hospitalized- Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang- Ozzy Osbourne To Rock The AMAs- Grohl Has A Lot Of Ideas For Foo Fighters Album- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Concerts Alice Cooper, White Album and more

The Fluffy Jackets featuring Manny Charlton - Something from Nothing

RockPile: Vinnie Moore - Angel - Lucifer's Friend

Road Trip: Ohio's MAPS Air Museum

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Hospitalized

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang

Ozzy Osbourne To Rock The AMAs

Dave Grohl Has A Lot Of Ideas For Next Foo Fighters Album

Soundgarden's Thayil On Idea Of Playing Without Chris Cornell

The Airborne Toxic Event Announce North American Tour

Tom Keifer Hopes To Inspire Others With 'The Death Of Me'

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Going Acoustic For Solo Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.