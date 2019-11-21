David Lee Roth To Rock Music Festival

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has been added to the lineup of next year's Epicenter music festival that is being headlined by two sets from Metallica.

The music festival will be taking place on May 1st, 2nd and 3rd at the Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. With Metallica headlining the opening and closing nights.

Roth has been added to the lineup for Friday night, playing ahead of Metallica, Godsmack and Papa Roach. The appearance will follow his Las Vegas residency shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay that will run from January 8th through March 28th.

The outspoken frontman spoke to the Van Halen News Desk about what fans can expect from his solo band. He told them, "We do not sound like Van Halen live.

"You have not heard this. Van Halen live is lead guitar, bass, drums, sing. Here, we bring it the way a record brings it. To do that requires two or three guitars. We have five people hollerin'. It's big rock sound. It's not 'Just a Gigolo.' It's not brass band. That was a quickie vacation."



See the Epicenter 2020 lineup below:

Friday, May 1: Metallica, Godsmack, Papa Roach, David Lee Roth, Royal Blood, I Prevail, Ghostemane, Ice Nine Kills, The Darkness, Starset, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, ??? ??, New Years Day, Bones UK, Fire From The Gods, 3Teeth, NASCAR Aloe, Joyous Wolf, Killstation, Stitched Up Heart, Hero The Band, Through Fire

Saturday, May 2: Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd (one of the band's final appearances ever, as part of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour), Staind, Chevelle, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Alter Bridge, Code Orange, Of Mice & Men, Saint Asonia, Jinjer, Crown The Empire, Anti-Flag, City Morgue, The Chats, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Clint Lowery, Brkn Love, Brutus, Toothgrinder, Brass Against, Selfish Things, Zero 9:36, Like Machines

Sunday, May 3: Metallica, Deftones, Volbeat, Gojira, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Hellyeah, Bad Wolves, Hollywood Undead, Sleeping With Sirens, Power Trip, The Amity Affliction, Des Rocs, Goodbye June, Airbourne, Stray From The Path, Plague Vendor, Ego Kill Talent, Higher Power, Skynd, and more





Related Stories

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth Plans To Release 'Lost' Album

Van Halen's David Lee Roth On Changes In Rock

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Has Big Residency Plans

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Plans To Tour Residency Show

David Lee Roth Says Residency Will Not Be Van Halen

David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen

More David Lee Roth News



