.

Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film

William Lee | 11-21-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson's new film production company Ellefson Films have released a the first trailer for their debut release "Dwellers".

The film is by Drew Fortier ("Zen From Mars", "Her Name Was Christa"), who not only stars in the film but wrote and directed the feature. Watch the trailer here.

Fortier had this to say, "I've been tossing the idea of 'Dwellers' around in my head for a few years now and am excited to finally make it a reality. It made perfect sense to rope in my buddies Ellefson and Hazaert for this whole thing as producers and I am honored to have their support for the film. The cast is amazing and I can't wait to show off the finished product."

The synopsis reads, "While shooting a documentary on the suspicious disappearances within the homeless community, a filmmaker and his crew go missing while uncovering a terrifying and vicious secret below the city's surface."


Related Stories


Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Selling 40 Years Of Music Gear

Megadeth Recap Inaugural MegaCruise With New Video

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment

Megadeth's Ellfson Updates On Dave Mustaine's Cancer Fight

Megadeth Not Sure If Mustaine Will Be Part Of Megacruise

Ellefson's Role Changed With Megadeth Reunion

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Offers Positive Cancer Update

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For 2020 Tour

More Megadeth News


advertisement



Day In Rock
David Lee Roth To Rock Music Festival- Sammy Hagar Plans 40 City Tour Next Year- Robert Plant Expects To Make Another Album With Alison Krauss- Exmortus Accident- more


Reviews
Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Concerts Alice Cooper, White Album and more

The Fluffy Jackets featuring Manny Charlton - Something from Nothing

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth To Rock Music Festival

Sammy Hagar Plans 40 City Tour Next Year

Robert Plant Expects To Make Another Album With Alison Krauss

Exmortus Total Tour Van And Trailer In Accident

Chris Cornell Receives Posthumous Grammy Nomination

Noel Gallagher Releases 'Wandering Star' Video

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott On Big Impact On Fans' Lives

Yes's Billy Sherwood And Friends Delive Prog Rock Christmas



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.