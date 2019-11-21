Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson's new film production company Ellefson Films have released a the first trailer for their debut release "Dwellers".

The film is by Drew Fortier ("Zen From Mars", "Her Name Was Christa"), who not only stars in the film but wrote and directed the feature. Watch the trailer here.

Fortier had this to say, "I've been tossing the idea of 'Dwellers' around in my head for a few years now and am excited to finally make it a reality. It made perfect sense to rope in my buddies Ellefson and Hazaert for this whole thing as producers and I am honored to have their support for the film. The cast is amazing and I can't wait to show off the finished product."

The synopsis reads, "While shooting a documentary on the suspicious disappearances within the homeless community, a filmmaker and his crew go missing while uncovering a terrifying and vicious secret below the city's surface."





Related Stories

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Selling 40 Years Of Music Gear

Megadeth Recap Inaugural MegaCruise With New Video

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment

Megadeth's Ellfson Updates On Dave Mustaine's Cancer Fight

Megadeth Not Sure If Mustaine Will Be Part Of Megacruise

Ellefson's Role Changed With Megadeth Reunion

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Offers Positive Cancer Update

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For 2020 Tour

More Megadeth News



