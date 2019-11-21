Singled Out: Another Crush's It Sucks

Canadian alt-rockers Another Crush recently released their debut EP "Crushed" and to celebrate we asked Heather to tell us about the single "It Sucks". Here is the story:

We are a four piece alt-rock band based in the musical hotbed of Hamilton, Ontario. We formed in 2018 with the idea of taking influence from the nineties alt rock we grew up on and giving it a modern twist. The band became something deeper as we transmuted our personal traumas through song. Fans have connected with the honesty and power of our lyrics and sound.

We have been described as "hitting the ground running" after releasing three singles and an EP this year. The Alternative Nation has called us the "best new alt rock band on the planet" and the most unique alt rock sound coming out of Canada. We have received endorsements from legendary producer Ron Saint Germain (Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Sonic Youth, etc), Alan Cross (for Global News and The Edge 102.1 FM), strong premiere partners, festival spots, airplay on CBC and commercial radio, and features in numerous "best new music" lists across the globe.

Our new single "It Sucks" was described by Alan Cross in his Top Five Music Picks as "extraordinarily pretty and very well produced ... It deserves to be a hit!"

We consider it our poppiest rock song yet. It's about being in love when you don't want to be -- that moment where a person tells you they might be falling in love with you, and you have to step back to self preserve, rather than throwing yourself into something uncertain. This song is particularly important to us as a band, because it was the first song we wrote together and it helped us realize we had something special.

Our single release tour has included stops at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto and the Casbah in Hamilton. It continues with a show at The Twisted Wheel Peterborough on November 23. A few big show announcements are coming soon.

