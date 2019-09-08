Singled Out: Another Crush's Hope You're Happy

Alt-rockers Another Crush singer Heather and guitarist Taylor tell us about the band's new single and music video "Hope You're Happy". Here is the story:

"Hope You're Happy is the last thing you can say to someone you love when it's time to move on," explains Heather, the lead singer and songwriter for Another Crush.

"I wrote it about the love of my life, who turned out to be a con man. He's still out there, lying to himself and other women, pretending to be something he's not. That's why the song ends in anguish. I remind him - you cannot escape yourself and I cannot escape myself."

"Heather sent us this dreamy initial demo," Taylor the lead guitarist recalls, "but when we brought it out in the practice space it was immediately heavy and grungey. This song came together very quickly, and it's so powerful that it's become one of my favorites to play live."

"It's written in three parts," says Heather, "the first is a memory of a time you shared. The second is the wish - I hope you're happy now. And the third is a promise to the person you will love next to try to go slow to avoid the perils of the past. But ultimately you cannot escape yourself, and you need to be aware of what that means."

The video for the song has garnered the band a lot of attention.

"The initial concept was to appear as a white, pristine unit to contrast against the grungey setting of this old farm," Heather explains, "we didn't realize that would mean we would spend the night from dusk to dawn in a haunted house."

The video crew felt the eerie energy of the farm right away.

"Haley our makeup artist is very sensitive. She somehow knew the exact number of people who had died in the house, and physically felt how they passed as she moved through the rooms."

"It was a very bizarre yet cathartic experience to rattle the bones of this old house with the single and our performances, very literally surrounded by both the living and the dead, as a metaphor for the relationships described in the song."

As a last thought, Heather points out "the funny thing about a song is that it might be true at the moment you write it, but the people who inspired you keep living. And sometimes they just get worse."

