Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Van Halen Classics And More

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar delivered an acoustic set of classic tracks during a special "Evening With" event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA on November 19th and video of the performance has been shared online.

Following an interview with moderator Scott Goldman, the Red Rocker was joined by guitarist Vic Johnson for a six-song performance of fan favorites like Montrose's "Rock Candy", Van Halen's "Right Now" and "Finish What Ya Started", and solo cuts "Little White Lies", "Eagles Fly", and the tune "No Worries", from his 2019 album with The Circle, "Space Between."

As previously reported, the rare intimate event saw Hagar share his plans for 2020. "I'm going to do a 40-city tour," Hagar told Goldman. "I haven't done this in a long time. This year, we made a record and I was told, 'You've got to go out and support it.' I don't like to go away and tour, but I love to play shows. The way we do it with The Circle, we play a couple shows a month, but I'm going to do 40 cities - a real tour - next year. I'm doubling from what I did this year.

"I decided that I've got to do this while I still can. There's going to be a day I wake up and go, 'I can't do this no more,' not because I don't want to in my heart, but because my knees, my back, my voice, something's going to say, 'Nope.' It's inevitable for everyone, so I'm going to go ahead and dig in." Watch the unplugged performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Plans 40 City Tour Next Year

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth

Sammy Hagar Has Tried To Reach Out To Van Halen Brothers

Sammy Hagar Won't Play Full Van Halen Album

Sammy Explains Why Van Halen and Van Hagar Were Different

Sammy Hagar Reflects On End With Van Halen

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film

Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert

Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation

More Sammy Hagar News



