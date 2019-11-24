David Gilmour To Look Back In New Pink Floyd Podcast

Pink Floyd icon David Gilmour will be interviewed for a brand new weekly podcast entitled "The Lost Art Of Conversation," that is launching on Monday (November 25th).

The legendary band is launching the four part series to promote the release of their latest box set, "The Later Years", that focused on the band's releases after 1987 and is set to be released on December 13th.

Gilmour sat down with BBC Radio's Matt Everett for the podcast in what is billed as his only interview to promote the 16-disc set, according to Classic Rock.

He had this to say about the band's 1987 album "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason," which was missing one iconic member of the group. Gilmour recalled, "It's quite a big thing to carry on Pink Floyd with Roger Waters having gone. He is a big, big part of it obviously, a major talent and our primary lyricist, so it was difficult.

"I was so glad to have Rick Wright there with his ideas and playing the way he did. And Nick Mason is the perfect drummer for Pink Floyd. It all felt so right on those sessions." Check out the trailer for the podcast here.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd Stream 'Sorrow' 2019 Remix

Pink Floyd Release 'Run Like Hell' 2019 Remix Video

Pink Floyd Share Box Set Promo Video

Pink Floyd, Stones, Aerosmith Stars Lead Peter Green Tribute Lineup

Pink Floyd Stream 2019 Mix Of Classic Song

Pink Floyd Streaming Full Live 8 Reunion Performance

Pink Floyd Stream Money 1994 Concert Film

Roger Waters Previews Pink Floyd Classic From Concert Film

Pink Floyd Stream Unreleased Early Version Of 'High Hopes'

More Pink Floyd News



