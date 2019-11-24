.

Runescarred Release 'Inviting Rivers' Video

K. Wiggins | 11-24-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Runescarred

Austin, Texas progressive rock and metal band Runescarred have released a music video for their song "Inviting Rivers," which is the first single from their forthcoming album "The Distant Infinite."

Tim had this to say about the track, "'Inviting Rivers' keeps a lead foot on the gas pedal yet does not sacrifice one iota of hook in its pursuit of light speed.

"Great performances from the whole band as everyone is hauling serious ass throughout, and I especially enjoyed throwing a few musical quotes from various Russian composers into my guitar solo.

"I would say it's our most direct and concise track yet; I hope everyone digs it!" Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Runescarred Release 'Inviting Rivers' Video

More Runescarred News


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell- Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album- David Gilmour To Look Back In New Pink Floyd Podcast- more


Reviews
MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell

Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album Says Hagar

David Gilmour To Look Back In New Pink Floyd Podcast

Marilyn Manson Covers The Doors' 'The End'

Rush's Geddy Lee Adds More Book Tour Dates

Ours Release New Song 'Wounds Of Love'

Jasta Shares New Song Featuring Crowbar's Kirk Windstein

Runescarred Release 'Inviting Rivers' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.