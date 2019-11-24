Runescarred Release 'Inviting Rivers' Video

Austin, Texas progressive rock and metal band Runescarred have released a music video for their song "Inviting Rivers," which is the first single from their forthcoming album "The Distant Infinite."

Tim had this to say about the track, "'Inviting Rivers' keeps a lead foot on the gas pedal yet does not sacrifice one iota of hook in its pursuit of light speed.

"Great performances from the whole band as everyone is hauling serious ass throughout, and I especially enjoyed throwing a few musical quotes from various Russian composers into my guitar solo.

"I would say it's our most direct and concise track yet; I hope everyone digs it!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

More Runescarred News



