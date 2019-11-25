Lombardo Won't Be At Slayer's Final Show
Founding Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo says that he has no plans to attend the band's final concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Ca on November 30th.
Lombardo recently spoke with WRIF in Detroit and was asked he would be attending the last show of his former band's farewell tour and explained that would be playing a festival with Suicidal Tendencies that same day.
The drummer parted ways with the group in 2013 following a contract dispute. When asked about going to the final show he said"No. Come on, man. No."
He laughed and added, "Yeah, no. I think I have a show on that day. I'm playing Knotfest in Mexico City, then heading over to El Salvador and playing another festival. I'm onstage."
