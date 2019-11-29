Kvelertak Streaming New Song 'Bratebrann'

Norwegian rockers Kvelertak have shared a brand new track called "Bratebrann". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Splid."

The record will be released under the band's just inked deal with Rise Records on Valentine's Day of next year (February 14th). Stream the new track here.

The band had this to say, "We are very excited that our new album Splid will be released through Rise Records and we look forward to being a part of the Rise family in the coming years. Splid ("discord" in English) is a deep dive into western gluttony, our own stupidity, and the abyss of the earth."

"Splid" was recorded with Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studio in Salem, MA. The band said, "Working with Kurt again has been amazing and we're extremely happy with the production.

"We've pushed ourselves to the edge this last year - musically, physically, and mentally. The result is one hour of catchy riffs, punk rock, and heavy metal influenced by a world in discord to accompany our way towards Ragnarok."





