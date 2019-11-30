Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says that his test results look amazing following radiation treatment for throat cancer and he reports that he feels strong.

Mustaine gave an update on his current condition to Rolling Stone. He told the publication, "I'm on the other side of the majority of the treatment, and I feel really strong.

He added, "After the radiation, the guy said all of my test results looked amazing. I figured, I'm not gonna let this beat me. I'm not gonna let this even scare me."

Dave also discussed his reaction when he received the diagnosis, "'F***.' And I thought, 'OK, Mustaine. You can do this.' "We commenced kicking this thing's ass.

"I thought about every single trick that I had learned about healing my body and the things I'd learned from martial arts, and I did everything that the doctor said to a T, and hopefully this is the end of it and I never hear of it again. But I feel great.

"I've got people around the globe praying for me. I take good care of myself, and I don't know how anybody can expect any other outcome than this, knowing me. I never settle for anything but complete success or, in this case, victory."





