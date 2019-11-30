.

Oceans Release 'Dark' Music Video

William Lee | 11-30-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Oceans

Oceans have released a music video for their new single "Dark". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Sun And The Cold", which will be released on January 10th.

The video features Arroganz vocalist and bassist K and was produced by Ocean's long-time friend and videographer Niklas Karrenbauer. Watch it here.

Timo Rotten had this to say, "We wanted to make a song that feels like being crushed by a bulldozer, while being its driver at the same time. If you love extreme music, 'Dark' won't leave you untouched. This thing is wild."


Related Stories


Oceans Release 'Dark' Music Video

More Oceans News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sharon Was A Little Scared About Ozzy Osbourne's AMA Performance- David Lee Roth Takes Credit For Van Halen Solos- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Sharon Was A Little Scared About Ozzy Osbourne's AMA Performance

David Lee Roth Takes Credit For Van Halen Solos

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight

Cream Announce Goodbye Tour Live 1968 Box Set

Clutch Release Video For Cover Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'

Pink Floyd Share Live Video From Upcoming Box Set

Black Veil Brides Release New Two Song Collection 'The Night'

Oceans Release 'Dark' Music Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.