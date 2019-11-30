Oceans Release 'Dark' Music Video

Oceans have released a music video for their new single "Dark". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Sun And The Cold", which will be released on January 10th.

The video features Arroganz vocalist and bassist K and was produced by Ocean's long-time friend and videographer Niklas Karrenbauer. Watch it here.

Timo Rotten had this to say, "We wanted to make a song that feels like being crushed by a bulldozer, while being its driver at the same time. If you love extreme music, 'Dark' won't leave you untouched. This thing is wild."





