KISS Star Gene Simmons Undergoes Surgery

(hennemusic) According to a new report by TMZ, Gene Simmons is recovering after undergoing a successful kidney stones surgery. The media outlet confirms the KISS bassist was admitted into Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning to undergo a medical procedure that should help get rid of the stones.

The non-invasive surgery saw a stent inserted in Simmons urethra to assist the 70-year-old rocker pass the stones; the stent - and any remaining stones - will be removed in about a week.

KISS postponed a September 14 farewell tour concert at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT so that Simmons could be available for the procedure.

"Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City," shared Simmons on social media on September 13. "We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well."

The concert marked the third recent postponement by the band following news that shows this month in Oakland, CA and Los Angeles, CA were rescheduled to next spring due to "unforeseen scheduling issues." Read more here.

