Slayer's The Repentless Killogy Hitting Movie Theaters

Slayer have announced that they will screening their The Repentless Killogy film at over 1500 movie theaters worldwide on November 6th ahead of the release of the new short narrative and concert film on home video.

The Slayer camp put out the following details about the feature: The Repentless Killogy film was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed the three brutal music videos - "You Against You," "Repentless," and "Pride in Prejudice"- for Slayer's final studio album Repentless (2015).

The Repentless Killogy stars many of the actors who appeared in the original video series: Jason Trost (Beats of Rage, Hatchet III) as Wyatt, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Til Dawn), Richard Speight (Band of Brothers, Supernatural), Derek Mears (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is The New Black), Tyler Mane (X-Men, Halloween II), Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Sharknado 4), and Sean Whalen (Twister, The People Under The Stairs).

Part two of The Repentless Killogy features Slayer's entire live set performed at the Los Angeles Forum on August 5, 2017 and was directed by Wayne Isham who has directed videos for artists including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, and Britney Spears. Presented in front of one of the most striking stage productions of the band's career, Slayer performs fan-favourite's including "South of Heaven," "War Ensemble," "Mandatory Suicide," "Dead Skin Mask," "Raining Blood," and "Angel of Death."

Gerardo Martinez of Nuclear Blast Records said: "When Slayer, the RSE family, BJ and I were talking about how thrilled we were with the outcome of the three videos from 'Repentless,' never did we imagine that what we had in our hands was basically this piece of brutality that would end up in movie theatres world-wide. Everything from matching Slayer's ferocity and heaviness in video form, to expanding into a longer narrative and live show has created the perfect Slayer atmosphere. We are beyond thrilled to give fans around the world the opportunity to join us on November 6 to witness a pure slab of f*ckin' insanity!"

Following the global theatrical premiere, on November 8, the film will be available digitally and on Blu-ray, and the soundtrack from that concert will be released as both a two-disc vinyl and two CD packages.





