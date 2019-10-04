.

Alice In Chains' William DuVall streams 'White Hot' Single

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2019

William DuVall

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall is streaming audio of his new single, "White Hot", as the latest preview to the October 4 release of his debut solo album, "One Alone."

The rocker originally recorded the song with his Atlanta, GA band, Comes With The Fall, on their third studio record, 2007's "Beyond The Last Light."

"Several songs on the album are acoustic renditions of songs originally recorded with Comes With The Fall," replied DuVall to a fan question on social media. "The latest single, 'White Hot,' being one example."

Having recently completed the "Rainier Fog" world tour with Alice In Chains, DuVall will bring his new music to fans on a solo acoustic fall US run of City Winery events that will begin in Atlanta, GA on October 21. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Alice In Chains' William DuVall streams 'White Hot' Single

