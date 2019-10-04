David Lee Roth Plans To Release 'Lost' Album

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth revealed the good news during a radio interview that he plans to release the "lost" album that he recorded with John 5.

They made the music in the late 1990s and early 2000s but it was never released. Roth was asked if it would see the light of day during a chat with WRIF in Detroit.

He responded, "It will. There's been a revision of things, and I can start making real plans and start marching into the future. And, of course, you'll start hearing that material. This is material that we wrote variously for me solo and for Van Halen, and it's quite a bank of stuff."

But fans will have to wait a little longer as Roth says he has plans to get "out on the road first. Let's see the band, let's show ourselves off, let's travel all over the world."

John 5, best known for his work with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, had previously gone on the record about the album, telling Mitch Lafon that it featured "11 of the greatest songs you'll ever hear, and it's just me and Dave, and we had Gregg Bissonette play drums on it. And it's unbelievable." He added, "There's a song called 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar & Grill'. And you know, just great, great songs."





