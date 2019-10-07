Rolling Stones Share Live Video For 1969 Classic

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a 1998 performance of their 1969 classic, "You Can't Always Get What You Want", as a preview to their forthcoming live package, "Bridges To Buenos Aires."

Due November 8, the project presents the last date of the group's five-night sell-out residency at the River Plate Stadium in the Argentine capital, where they delivered a two-hour-plus set of hits and songs from the then-new "Bridges To Babylon" album.

The previously unreleased concert film has been meticulously restored from the original master tapes, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings.

"Bridges To Buenos Aires" will be available in a variety of formats, including DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, digital video, limited edition blue translucent 180gm triple vinyl, and digital audio. Watch the video here.

