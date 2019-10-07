Singled Out: Grayscale's Young

Grayscale recently released a video for their song "Young" from their latest album "Nella Vita" and to celebrate we asked Collin Walsh to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We wrote 'YOUNG' fairly early on in the Nella Vita songwriting process while in LA. [Guitarist] Dallas [Mollster] and I wanted to write a big, anthemic song that touched on the world and our generation.

The main issue we ran into was carefully walking the line of being 'too vague' and 'too messagey' when it came to the lyrics. During our writing session, he and I took a ton of time working through every single melody and lyrical sentiment to ensure that we nailed it.

The result was one of our favorite songs on the record; one that we both feel accomplished exactly what we set out to do by calling for everyone to be good to one another while not preaching too hard.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!





