Noel Gallagher Shares 'A Dream Is All I Need To Get By' Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 10-08-2019

Noel Gallagher

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are premiering a lyric video for "A Dream Is All I Need To Get By", a track from their newly-released EP, "This Is The Place."

The tune is one of three new songs featured on the project, which also delivers a pair of remixes and follows Gallagher's recently-issued EP, "Black Star Dancing."

Gallagher and the band will join U2 in Australia and New Zealand for shows starting next month as the Irish group continues their Joshua Tree tour.

"We are beside ourselves," raves the singer. "The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour was some of the most fun we ever had. It will be both an honor and a pleasure to share the stage with our friends and comrades once again. It's gonna be a ripper!"

Gallagher's High Flying Birds most recent full-length studio record is 2017's "Who Built The Moon?" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


