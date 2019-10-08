Noel Gallagher Shares 'A Dream Is All I Need To Get By' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are premiering a lyric video for "A Dream Is All I Need To Get By", a track from their newly-released EP, "This Is The Place."

The tune is one of three new songs featured on the project, which also delivers a pair of remixes and follows Gallagher's recently-issued EP, "Black Star Dancing."

Gallagher and the band will join U2 in Australia and New Zealand for shows starting next month as the Irish group continues their Joshua Tree tour.

"We are beside ourselves," raves the singer. "The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour was some of the most fun we ever had. It will be both an honor and a pleasure to share the stage with our friends and comrades once again. It's gonna be a ripper!"

Gallagher's High Flying Birds most recent full-length studio record is 2017's "Who Built The Moon?" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Noel Gallagher Streams Evil Flower Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher Releases 'This Is The Place' Video

Noel Gallagher Talks Oasis, New Music On Late Night TV

Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'This Is The Place'

Noel Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic At Isle Of Wight Festival

Noel Gallagher Releases 'Sail On' Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Noel Gallagher Goes Retro With 'Black Star Dancing' Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

More Noel Gallagher News

Noel Gallagher Music and More



