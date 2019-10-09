.

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces Rare Solo Show

Bruce Henne | 10-09-2019

Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced that he will play a rare solo show at the Pico Union Project in Los Angeles, CA on December 7.

"I will be accompanied by some cool friends performing songs you might expect, others I havedn't played in quite a while and maybe even one or two that I never have," says the guitarist on social media. "Should be a lot of fun, hope to see you there."

Cantrell has led Alice In Chains through six studio albums since their 1987 formation in Seattle, WA; the rocker's solo records include 1998's "Boggy Depot" and 2002's "Degradation Trip." Read more here.

