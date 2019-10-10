.

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Bruce Henne | 10-10-2019

William DuVall

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains singer William DuVall has announced dates for a spring 2020 solo acoustic tour of the UK and Europe in support of his newly-released album, "One Alone."

The record delivers 11 acoustic tunes in a set that is billed as "part late-night confessional, part living room concert." "After three albums and numerous world tours with Alice In Chains," says DuVall, "as well as creating the Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album (with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan), and, of course, my catalog of albums and tours with Comes With The Fall, I felt the need to peel everything back to the bare bones. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."

The rocker has appeared on the Seattle band's last three releases, including 2009's "Black Gives Way To Blue", 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" and 2018's "Rainier Fog."

Tickets for the 5-week spring series - which will open in Dublin, Ireland on March 25 - will go on sale Friday, October 11th. See the dates here.

