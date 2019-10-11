Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Tour Postponement

(hennemusic) Judas Priest have issued a statement following news that Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone his early 2020 tour of Europe while he continues to recover from a series of health setbacks.

Priest were scheduled to join Osbourne on the trek, which was moved to early next year after the singer underwent surgery following an injury earlier this year, and now the dates appear to be headed for 2021.

"We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful UK & European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong," says Judas Priest. "The UK/European tour will showcase the very best British Metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years together with you!"

Formed in West Bromwich, UK in 1969, Judas Priest will embark on a 50th anniversary tour in 2020. Read more here.

