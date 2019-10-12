Disturbed Frontman Wants To Rock The Super Bowl

Disturbed are encouraging fans to vote for frontman David Draiman to sing the national anthem at next year's Super Bowl and the singer explained why he would be honored to do so.

Rock fans have been disappointed over the past few years while stadium and arena filling rock acts have been overlooked in favor of pop acts for the Super Bowl, like last year's half time performance from Maroon 5 that drew some heavy criticism.

Last weekend, Disturbed tweeted a link to a poll from Billboard asking who should sing the anthem to open the big game and encouraged fans to vote for Draiman.

Loudwire caught up with David to get his thoughts on singing the "Star Spangled Banner" at the 2020 Super Bowl. He said, "I've dreamt of doing it my entire life. Been rehearsing it since I was a little boy.

"I love my country, and I would be honored beyond words to have the opportunity to try and inspire, strengthen, and give hope, at a time when we need those things more than ever.

"Plus... it would be nice to have rock represented on SOME level at the Super Bowl, and to prove to everyone that there ARE rock singers out there who can do the anthem as much justice as ANY pop artists out there, and even possibly take it higher." See the band's tweet below:





