Neil Young Announces Mountaintop Documentary Premiere

(hennemusic) Neil Young will premiere his new documentary, "Mountaintop", in North American theaters on October 22nd. The project - which captures the making of the rocker's latest album, "Colorado" - is billed as "a raw and extremely unfiltered look at the process of Neil Young with Crazy Horse making their 1st album in 7 years. Witness the laughter, tensions, crusty attitudes & love of a rock & roll band that's been together for 50 years as they share their passion, first and foremost... for the music."

Young and the band's current lineup of bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina, and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren - in place of retired guitarist Frank Sampedro - recorded the set in April at the Studio In The Clouds facility just outside the Colorado ski resort of Telluride.

"It is a wild one folks, no holds barred," explained Young recently. "You will see the whole process just as it went down! Worts and all! I don't think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen." Watch the trailer here.

