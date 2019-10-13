Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugs For 'White Hot'

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall delivered a solo acoustic performance of his current single, "White Hot", from his newly-released debut album, "One Alone", during a recent visit to the Paste Magazine studios in New York City.

The rocker also played stripped-down versions of the set's lead track, "'Til The Light Guides Me Home", and "No Need To Wonder" from the record, which he bills as "part late-night confessional, part living room concert."

The Paste session serves as a preview to the singer's fall US tour; the two-week, seven show series of City Winery events will begin in Atlanta, GA on October 21 and include stops in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Nashville and Chicago.

DuVall will continue to support the record on a newly-announced spring 2020 solo acoustic tour of the UK and Europe. Watch the videos here.

