Eddie Was Troubled On Van Halen Reunion Tour Says Sammy

Sammy Hagar believes that Eddie Van Halen "must have been going through something really bad" during their 2004 reunion tour but the guitarist never shared what was going on.

Hagar made the comments when he was asked about the tour during a conversation with Clay Marshall for a feature for OC Weekly. In an interview except, Hagar said of the tour, "Even if I sit and ponder on that, which I don't, I don't take inventory, I don't look back at all, ever. I'm just always looking forward, looking up, looking at the ground, looking straight ahead, and I very seldom look over my shoulder.

"Even if I did and I think about those times, I have more sympathy for what Eddie must have been going through personally then, because I never found out, because we didn't communicate very well.

"I was so disappointed with the tour at the time that when I tried to reach out, rarely did we connect and really have an honest love for each other. It was rough.

"Looking back, I feel sorry that he must have been going through something really bad. He wasn't sharing it with me. I wish him well, and I hope they're okay.

"One last show, 'Sammy, you've got one more show to do', boom. If those guys wouldn't do it, I'd go park in their driveway and make them. I'd say, I ain't leaving here. Al's going to come over eventually, so I'll get him when he pulls up and hog-tie his ass. Me and Mikey will sit in the car out in the driveway until they fold."





