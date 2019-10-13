.

Of Mice and Men Offshoot Dayshell Announce Album

K. Wiggins | 10-13-2019

Dayshell

Of Mice and Men offshoot Dayshell have announced that they will be releasing their forthcoming third studio album "Mr. Pain" on October 29th.

The group was former Of Mice and Men vocalist/guitarist Shayley Bourget, who wrote the new effort and funded it along with the help of a successful GoFundMe campaign.

Bourget had this to say, "To be able to write and record another album for Dayshell has been life saving for me. I did my absolute best to bring you am album full of unique and diverse music.

"Let this album be a true representation of how powerful and important fans and family really are. I could not have done this without you all, and I can only hope this album brings you all happiness."


