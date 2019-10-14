Singled Out: Ape Shifter's Haskett

Ape Shifter's Jeff Aug shares the story behind their single "Haskett", which comes from the band's sophomore album "Ape Shifter II". Here is the story:

I was a huge Rollins Band fan of the Classic line-up with Chris Haskett, Andrew Weiss, and Sim Cain. Chris's playing was always a great Inspiration to me on many levels. When I found out Chris lived in D.C., I put a free ad in the Washington City Paper to the effect of, "Hey Henry Rollins! It's been my lifelong dream to jam with the Rollins Band! Please give me a call!"

A week later, Chris called and invited me to meet him for a coffee in town. We met, talked a bit. He told me that philosophy really helped him to understand, develop, and accept success in its most basic form. I think about that conversation every time I'm confronted with a defeat, a set-back, or simply when reality rears its ugly head.

During the first Ape Shifter tour supporting the release of our debut album in 2017, we played three shows with Chris Haskett and his band the Chris Haskett's Amplified Ambition.

It took us two shows to finally get our sh*t together, but by the third show, we were slamming heads and making jaws drop.

It was 12.March 2017, just finished playing an Ape Shifter show with Chris's band in Düsseldorf, and we were driving through night trying to make the 7 hour trip before sunrise. While driving, I was thinking about the shows we did, Chris's playing, and there was this riff just going through my head, along with a chung, chung, chung 2nd part and a Fugazi-style bit at the end.

When I got home, I grabbed my guitar and played "Haskett" from beginning to end.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





