Molly Hatchet Announce Battleground Album, Tour With New Singer
Southern rock icons Molly Hatchet have announced that they will be releasing their new live album "Battleground" on November 29th and will be launching a tour with their new frontman.
The new live record was captured during shows in Pratteln, Switzerland, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, and Molly Hatchet's 40th anniversary tour of the United States.
The band will be supporting the new release with U.S. and European tours that will feature new singer Jimmy Elkins, filling the shoes left by Phil McCormack, who passed away back in in April.
"To us it was the logical next step to ask Jimmy to become our new vocalist," Ingram explains. "You can tell that he has the Southern rock gene and is a perfect match for Molly Hatchet, not only on a musical but also on a personal level." See the album tracklisting and the upcoming tour dates below:
CD1
1. Bounty Hunter 3:10
2. Whiskey Man 3:46
3. Why Won't You Take Me Home 3:19
4. Son Of The South 5:03
5. American Pride 4:18
6. Edge Of Sundown 3:56
7. Fall Of The Peacemakers 5:30
8. Devil's Canyon 5:45
9. One Man's Pleasure 3:52
10. The Creeper 5:09
11. In The Darkness Of The Night 4:45
CD2
1. Justice 8:09
2. As Heaven Is Forever 5:00
3. I'm Gonna Live 'Til I Die 7:52
4. Beatin' The Odds 3:28
5. Jukin' City 2:08
6. Dreams I'll Never See 7:34
7. The Journey 7:34
8. Flirtin' With Disaster 5:42
USA:
17.10. Daytona Beach,FL - The Doghouse
19.10. Palm Bay,FL - Palm Bay Harley Davidson
31.10. Des Moines,IA - Val Air Ballroom
02.11. Dubuque,IA - Diamond Jo Casino and Resort
07.11. San Juan Capistrano,CA - The Coach House
08.11. Montclair,CA - The Canyon
09.11. Agoura Hills,CA - The Canyon
10.11. Santa Clarita,CA - The Canyon
15.11. Viera,FL - Space Coast Daily Park
16.11. Winter Haven,FL - Jessie's Concert Venue
17.11. Venice,FL - Performing Arts Center
20.11. Warrendale,PA - Jergels Rhythm Room
21.11. Harrisburg,PA - XL Live
22.11. Woodstock,GA - Madlife Stage & Studios
Europe:
06.12. DE-Flensburg - Roxy
07.12. DE-Lübeck - Werkhof
08.12. DE-Hamburg - Downtown Blues Club
10.12. DE-Bremen - Meisenfrei
11.12. DE-Essen Turock
12.12. DE-Siegburg - Kubana
13.12. NL-Drachten - Iduna
14.12. DE-Bensheim - Rex
15.12. DE-Obermarchtal - Kreuz
17.12. CH-Pratteln - Z7
18.12. DE-Nürnberg - Hirsch
19.12. DE-Munich - Backstage
20.12. DE-Torgau - Kulturbastion
22.12. DE-Augsburg - Spectrum
Molly Hatchet Announce Battleground Album, Tour With New Singer