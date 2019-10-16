Molly Hatchet Announce Battleground Album, Tour With New Singer

Southern rock icons Molly Hatchet have announced that they will be releasing their new live album "Battleground" on November 29th and will be launching a tour with their new frontman.

The new live record was captured during shows in Pratteln, Switzerland, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, and Molly Hatchet's 40th anniversary tour of the United States.

The band will be supporting the new release with U.S. and European tours that will feature new singer Jimmy Elkins, filling the shoes left by Phil McCormack, who passed away back in in April.

"To us it was the logical next step to ask Jimmy to become our new vocalist," Ingram explains. "You can tell that he has the Southern rock gene and is a perfect match for Molly Hatchet, not only on a musical but also on a personal level." See the album tracklisting and the upcoming tour dates below:

CD1

1. Bounty Hunter 3:10

2. Whiskey Man 3:46

3. Why Won't You Take Me Home 3:19

4. Son Of The South 5:03

5. American Pride 4:18

6. Edge Of Sundown 3:56

7. Fall Of The Peacemakers 5:30

8. Devil's Canyon 5:45

9. One Man's Pleasure 3:52

10. The Creeper 5:09

11. In The Darkness Of The Night 4:45

CD2

1. Justice 8:09

2. As Heaven Is Forever 5:00

3. I'm Gonna Live 'Til I Die 7:52

4. Beatin' The Odds 3:28

5. Jukin' City 2:08

6. Dreams I'll Never See 7:34

7. The Journey 7:34

8. Flirtin' With Disaster 5:42

USA:

17.10. Daytona Beach,FL - The Doghouse

19.10. Palm Bay,FL - Palm Bay Harley Davidson

31.10. Des Moines,IA - Val Air Ballroom

02.11. Dubuque,IA - Diamond Jo Casino and Resort

07.11. San Juan Capistrano,CA - The Coach House

08.11. Montclair,CA - The Canyon

09.11. Agoura Hills,CA - The Canyon

10.11. Santa Clarita,CA - The Canyon

15.11. Viera,FL - Space Coast Daily Park

16.11. Winter Haven,FL - Jessie's Concert Venue

17.11. Venice,FL - Performing Arts Center

20.11. Warrendale,PA - Jergels Rhythm Room

21.11. Harrisburg,PA - XL Live

22.11. Woodstock,GA - Madlife Stage & Studios

Europe:

06.12. DE-Flensburg - Roxy

07.12. DE-Lübeck - Werkhof

08.12. DE-Hamburg - Downtown Blues Club

10.12. DE-Bremen - Meisenfrei

11.12. DE-Essen Turock

12.12. DE-Siegburg - Kubana

13.12. NL-Drachten - Iduna

14.12. DE-Bensheim - Rex

15.12. DE-Obermarchtal - Kreuz

17.12. CH-Pratteln - Z7

18.12. DE-Nürnberg - Hirsch

19.12. DE-Munich - Backstage

20.12. DE-Torgau - Kulturbastion

22.12. DE-Augsburg - Spectrum





Related Stories

More Molly Hatchet News

Molly Hatchet Music and More



