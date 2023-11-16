Molly Hatchet Return With 'Firing Line'

(Freeman) Finally, after a thirteen year wait, southern rock legends Molly Hatchet is proud to present "Firing Line", a brand new song recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, UK.

The song was produced by Bobby Ingram of Molly Hatchet, engineered by Chris Bolster (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Elton John) and mastered by Lucy Launder and Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones).

About the new track, Bobby Ingram had this to say: "Throughout history, humanity has fought to stand up for what is right and defend the wrongfully accused. 'Firing Line' depicts standing up for yourself on that fine line between the truth and being falsely accused by the system, and by doing so, standing up for yourself to protect your integrity and fight for what is right."

The band is also excited to announce US tour dates for 2024, following their run of European shows beginning on December 1st in Germany. All live dates are below.

Europe 2023:

Dec. 1 - DE-Hamburg/Schenefeld @ JUKS

Dec. 2 - DE-Siegburg @ Kubana

Dec. 3 - DE-Dortmund @ Piano

Dec. 5 - BE-Ittre @ Zik-Zak

Dec. 6 - DE-Bensheim @ Musiktheater Rex

Dec. 7 - CH-Pratteln @ Z7

Dec. 8 - DE-Obermarchtal @ Kreuz

Dec. 9 - DE-Munich @ Backstage

Dec. 10 - DE-Kassel @ Theaterstübchen

Dec. 11 - DE-Hannover @ Musikzentrum

USA 2024:

Jan. 27 - Marion, VA @ The Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 16 - Sarasota, FL @ Thunder by the Bar Festival

March 1 - Medina, MN @ Median Entertainment Center

March 2 - St.Charles, Il @ Arcada Theatre

March 14 - Syracuse, NY @ Palace Theatre

March 15 - Turner Falls, MA @ Shea Theatre Arts Center

March 16 - Hudson Falls, NY @ The Strand Theatre

March 17 - Stamford, CT @ Shea Four Seasons by the Lake

March 30 - Clearwater, FL @ OCC Roadhouse

May 4 - Van Wert, OH @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Sept 6 - Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

Sept 20 - Sedalia, MO @ Mozark Festival

Oct 4 - Morehead, KY @ The Landing Strip Campground

