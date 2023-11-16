Molly Hatchet Return With 'Firing Line'

(Freeman) Finally, after a thirteen year wait, southern rock legends Molly Hatchet is proud to present "Firing Line", a brand new song recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, UK.
The song was produced by Bobby Ingram of Molly Hatchet, engineered by Chris Bolster (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Elton John) and mastered by Lucy Launder and Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones).
About the new track, Bobby Ingram had this to say: "Throughout history, humanity has fought to stand up for what is right and defend the wrongfully accused. 'Firing Line' depicts standing up for yourself on that fine line between the truth and being falsely accused by the system, and by doing so, standing up for yourself to protect your integrity and fight for what is right."
The band is also excited to announce US tour dates for 2024, following their run of European shows beginning on December 1st in Germany. All live dates are below.
Europe 2023:
Dec. 1 - DE-Hamburg/Schenefeld @ JUKS
Dec. 2 - DE-Siegburg @ Kubana
Dec. 3 - DE-Dortmund @ Piano
Dec. 5 - BE-Ittre @ Zik-Zak
Dec. 6 - DE-Bensheim @ Musiktheater Rex
Dec. 7 - CH-Pratteln @ Z7
Dec. 8 - DE-Obermarchtal @ Kreuz
Dec. 9 - DE-Munich @ Backstage
Dec. 10 - DE-Kassel @ Theaterstübchen
Dec. 11 - DE-Hannover @ Musikzentrum
USA 2024:
Jan. 27 - Marion, VA @ The Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 16 - Sarasota, FL @ Thunder by the Bar Festival
March 1 - Medina, MN @ Median Entertainment Center
March 2 - St.Charles, Il @ Arcada Theatre
March 14 - Syracuse, NY @ Palace Theatre
March 15 - Turner Falls, MA @ Shea Theatre Arts Center
March 16 - Hudson Falls, NY @ The Strand Theatre
March 17 - Stamford, CT @ Shea Four Seasons by the Lake
March 30 - Clearwater, FL @ OCC Roadhouse
May 4 - Van Wert, OH @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center
Sept 6 - Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
Sept 20 - Sedalia, MO @ Mozark Festival
Oct 4 - Morehead, KY @ The Landing Strip Campground
