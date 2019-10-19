Singled Out: Dxrling's Summertime

Dxrling recently released a music video for their single "Summertime" and we asked Dahlia Ray to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

So, starting in March 2019, we began writing our first EP. Four of the songs really tell a story, and originally so did Summertime, but it ended up being way more fun and lighthearted than the original take of the song. I sat at my kitchen table with my acoustic and wrote lyrics that said "Cause you're hot like Summertime, vinyl on a Friday night, I'm playing all your favorite songs outside your window." It was romantic and slow but had the EXACT SAME melody as the Summertime we ended up showing to the world. When I took the demo to the producer he worked his magic, sped the song up, and we made it sassy and fun. It really broke down some boundaries I had about my identity in song writing and singing and that's what makes Summertime so cool to me. To others, it may sound too commercial and too refined but to me, it was honestly so challenging to write and to sing. I had to bring a new energy to the table that I hadn't tapped into since I was a little girl. A super sassy energy. It was fun!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





