.

K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion

William Lee | 10-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing was asked about the possibility of reuniting with the legendary metal band if they are inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

Downing spoke with eonline about his return to the stage at his club KK's Steel Mill for a special show on November 3rd that will feature him along with his former Priest bandmates Les Binks and Tim 'Ripper' Owens , and Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson.

K.K. had this to say about the possibility of a reunion at the induction ceremony, "Yeah, that's an interesting one really. I don't know what the deal is, if a nominated person like me or Les Binks gets in, are we entitled to play? I don't know how that all works, but I guess we'll fathom that all out.

"I would imagine for one day that people can sensibly think; 'well, it doesn't matter. Nothing else matters; what matters is that we've achieved this'.

"Collectively, we have played our part, and it should be a moment of splendour really, and enjoyment, and something that we can be pretty grateful of. And it doesn't hurt, you know?

"It's often said that funerals bring people together - that's not to say that getting in the Hall of Fame's a funeral! - but this could maybe have an effect that it just gives us the opportunity to get together and get on the stage and just enjoy the moment, really."

He also had this to say about what this second Rock Hall nomination means to him, "in years to come, when you look back at your career and everything, I think it's like anybody in certain walks of life, in the world of sports or film; you can always look at your trophy cabinet. I think it comes down to the trophies that you've got really. It's not an easy gig to get really, getting in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and not everybody makes it, and a lot of great artists don't."


Related Stories


K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams New Christmas Song

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Thrilled With Rock Hall Nomination

Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees

Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Tour Postponement

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

Judas Priest Star Jams With Tribute Band

Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

More Judas Priest News


advertisement



Day In Rock
K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion- The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour- Van Halen Release Box Set Video- Queen Legend Fires Back At Critics- more


Reviews
RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

Road Trip: Silver Dollar City's Pumpkin Nights

Road Trip: The National Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO

RockPile: Gary Wilson- Ape Shifter- J.D. Jackson

advertisement


Latest News
K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion

The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour

Van Halen Release Box Set Video

Queen Legend Fires Back At Bohemian Rhapsody Critics

Def Leppard Frontman On Rock Hall Class Of 2020

KISS Still Getting Used To Idea Of Farewell Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Release 'Chemical' Video

Bruce Springsteen's Jimmy Kimmel Appearance Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.