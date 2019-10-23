K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing was asked about the possibility of reuniting with the legendary metal band if they are inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

Downing spoke with eonline about his return to the stage at his club KK's Steel Mill for a special show on November 3rd that will feature him along with his former Priest bandmates Les Binks and Tim 'Ripper' Owens , and Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson.

K.K. had this to say about the possibility of a reunion at the induction ceremony, "Yeah, that's an interesting one really. I don't know what the deal is, if a nominated person like me or Les Binks gets in, are we entitled to play? I don't know how that all works, but I guess we'll fathom that all out.

"I would imagine for one day that people can sensibly think; 'well, it doesn't matter. Nothing else matters; what matters is that we've achieved this'.

"Collectively, we have played our part, and it should be a moment of splendour really, and enjoyment, and something that we can be pretty grateful of. And it doesn't hurt, you know?

"It's often said that funerals bring people together - that's not to say that getting in the Hall of Fame's a funeral! - but this could maybe have an effect that it just gives us the opportunity to get together and get on the stage and just enjoy the moment, really."



He also had this to say about what this second Rock Hall nomination means to him, "in years to come, when you look back at your career and everything, I think it's like anybody in certain walks of life, in the world of sports or film; you can always look at your trophy cabinet. I think it comes down to the trophies that you've got really. It's not an easy gig to get really, getting in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and not everybody makes it, and a lot of great artists don't."





