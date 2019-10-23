Queen Legend Fires Back At Bohemian Rhapsody Critics

Queen drummer Roger Taylor discussed some of the negative reaction from critics in the UK to the "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic for the cover story of the next issue of Planet Rock magazine.

The issue with Queen on two covers is set to hit news stands on Friday (October 25th) and the publication has shared an excerpt online. He said of the UK media coverage of the film, "There was kind of a mood of... an expectation of disaster. We're a funny old country, aren't we? The trouble with us is we're too f***ing popular, and a lot of the media just hate that.

"There were some decent reviews, but there were many that were kinda sneering and superficial. I thought, 'You just don't get it, do you? You weren't moved, and whatever, but f*** you, actually. F*** you all the way to the bank, actually.'

"But bad reviews usually mean that it's going to be really successful. I think people know a lot more than film critics, and the word of mouth via social media is so much more powerful than review from a guy who probably watches 40 movies a week, and has probably lost the essence of the joy of a movie."





