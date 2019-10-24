Pink Floyd Streaming Full Live 8 Reunion Performance

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of their reunion appearance at the 2005 worldwide concert event Live 8 ahead of the November 29 release of a new box set entitled "The Later Years 1987-2019."

The July 2, 2005 show saw the band's classic-era lineup of David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and Nick Mason regroup for a five-song set in London's Hyde Park as part of a global broadcast to raise awareness and funds to fight poverty ahead of a G8 conference of world leaders.

The first appearance of the members together since 1981 and a split with Waters saw the band perform tracks from three classic albums: 1973's "The Dark Side Of The Moon", 1975's "Wish You Were Here" and 1979's "The Wall."

With concert events in ten countries, Live 8 featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Who, U2, Madonna, R.E.M., Coldplay, Neil Young, Stevie Wonder and many others.

Live 8 would serve as the first and only Pink Floyd band reunion - as well as the legendary group's final concert appearance - with founding member Syd Barrett passing away in 2006 and Wright in 2008.

Pink Floyd released their final album, "The Endless River", in 2014. While the Live 8 performance is not featured on "The Later Years 1987-2019", the 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package includes an updated version of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", an expanded edition of 1998's live album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings and unreleased studio material, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth. Watch the Live 8 performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





