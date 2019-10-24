Queen And Fans Celebrate Bohemian Rhapsody Milestone

(hennemusic) Queen have teamed up with fans in more than 120 countries for a new classic video series in honor of "Bohemian Rhapsody" recently becoming the first pre-1990s video to reach one billion views on YouTube.

The group's "You Are the Champions" campaign enlisted loyal fans from around the world to help create brand-new, user-generated fan music videos for three of the band's most recognizable tracks: "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Don't Stop Me Now," and "A Kind Of Magic."

"Bohemian Rhapsody" features a musician/singer performance-based video, while fans had to learn choreography for a dance-based video for "Don't Stop Me Now", and a montage of bespoke work from visual artists is presented for "A Kind Of Magic."

Billed as "a true celebration of the band's unique connection with their fans around the world," the videos see the band represented by multiple generations from every continent.

"It's one of the most rewarding things that can happen to an artist of any kind: to see that our work has inspired folk all around the world to create their own performances and visual art is a thrill," says guitarist Brian May. "And the diversity of their vision is astonishing. Big thanks to everyone who participated."

Following their appearance at the recent Global Citizen Festival, Queen + Adam Lambert will bring their all-new Rhapsody show to South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand in early 2020. Watch the videos here.

