AC/DC Singer Previews Billy Joel's A Life On The Road

Billy Joel is the featured rock star on this week's episode of AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's A Life On The Road TV series and preview clip from the show has been released.

The episode will air this Sunday, October 27th at 9pE/6pP and features Johnson traveling to Oyster Bay, Long Island to visit with Joel at his motorcycle shop.

In the preview clip, the two old friends reminisce about performing the AC/DC hit "You Shook Me All Night Long" together on stage in front of a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden, during The Piano Man's historic 2014 residency at the world-famous venue.

"You had a room backstage that was designated your room," Joel says, "and ever since you did that, it is still to this day known as The Brian Johnson Room. Even when we're not there." Johnson offers up his own charming anecdote from the night, as he remembers stumbling upon Joel while the chart-topping legend was unwinding backstage.

"They said, 'Brian, Billy's in here'," Johnson recalls. "They took us down this corridor, and I went, 'Where?' And they said, 'He's in this room.' And there still wasn't anybody there. And I was going, 'Well, where is he?' And then there was a curtain to the shower, and Billy was sitting behind it... having a ciggy, and he went, 'Over here!'" Watch the clip below:





Related Stories

Billy Joel Tops The Live75 Chart

Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

Billy Joel Jams Led Zeppelin Classics With Jason Bonham

Peter Frampton Performs At Billy Joel 70th Birthday Show

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics With Billy Joel

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

More Billy Joel News



