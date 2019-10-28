Coheed and Cambria End Tour Due Member's Heart Issue

Coheed and Cambria have announced that drummer Josh Eppard needs to undergo a heart procedure that has forced the band to postpone their remaining tour dates for 2019.

The band explained, "As some of you may have heard, our fantastic drummer, Josh Eppard had a fainting spell on stage early in our set Saturday night in Orlando. After a visit from the paramedics, he insisted on coming back out to finish the show- which was extremely courageous - but even with the amount of awe we felt, everyone was very concerned.

"Upon his return home, Josh's doctors advised him to undergo a procedure called a 'cardiac ablation' in the coming weeks. This procedure will close an 'extra pathway' to Josh's heart, which has been causing an irregular heartbeat for some time, and is believed to be responsible for the occurrence in Florida.

"Due to the necessity of this procedure, Coheed and Cambria will be canceling the rest of our 2019 dates to let Josh get back to full health, so that we can make sure there will be a World for Tomorrow. We apologize from the bottom of our hearts to fans in the Midwest and those in Australia, as well as the organizers of these shows. We feel strongly that an abundance of caution is the best move for Josh and for the band at this time. Let there be no confusion, we will be back bigger and stronger in 2020, and are already planning big announcements on the horizon.

"If you want to follow Josh on this journey, he will surely be documenting it on his socials @weerd_science

"Thank you for your never ending support."





