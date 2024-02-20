Primus and Coheed And Cambria Announce Summer Tour

(Prospect PR) Primus and Coheed And Cambria have announced that they will be teaming up this summer for an extensive 25-date Summer Tour, kicking off in Redding, CA on Friday, July 12th.

The tour will be supported by Guerilla Toss, Too Many Zooz, and Fishbone, who will be opening for the headlining acts throughout the summer. The tour will follow Sessanta, a series of unique performances featuring Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle, celebrating the 60th birthday of Maynard James Keenan.

Primus has also announced a limited run of additional headlining tour dates for the summer, including stops in Asheville, NC, Memphis, TN, and Austin, TX.

General on-sale will begin this Friday, February 23rd at 10AM Local.

PRIMUS & COHEED AND CAMBRIA 2024 SUMMER TOUR DATES

Friday, July 12 - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA*

Saturday, July 13 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

Monday, July 15 - Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, ID*

Thursday, July 18 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA*

Friday, July 19 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR*

Saturday, July 20 - Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA*

Monday, July 22 - Kettlehouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT*

Wednesday, July 24 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD*

Friday, July 26 - The Ledge Amphitheater - Waite Park, MN^

Saturday, July 27 - McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IA^

Sunday, July 28 - The Astro - La Vista, NE^

Tuesday, July 30 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH^

Thursday, August 1 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN^

Friday, August 2 - Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI^

Saturday, August 3 - Saint Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO^

Monday, August 5 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH^

Tuesday, August 6 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH^

Thursday, August 8 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA~

Friday, August 9 - Outer Harbor - Buffalo, NY~

Saturday, August 10 - Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tag's - Big Flats, NY~

Monday, August 12 - Broadview Stage at SPAC - Saratoga Springs, NY~

Tuesday, August 13 - State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point - Portland, ME~

Wednesday, August 14 - The Anthem - Washington, DC~

Friday, August 16 - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! - Richmond, VA~

Saturday, August 17 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC~

* with Guerilla Toss

^ with Too Many Zooz

~ with Fishbone

PRIMUS 2024 HEADLINE & FESTIVAL TOUR DATES

Saturday, April 27 - Sick New World - Las Vegas, NV

Tuesday, May 6 - The F.M. Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, PA

Thursday, May 8 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC+

Friday, May 9 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

Saturday, May 11 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

Saturday, July 6 - High Sierra Music Festival - Quincy, CA

Sunday, July 7 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA*

Tuesday, July 9 - Yaamava' Theater - Yaamava' Theater - Highland, CA

Sunday, August 18 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

Tuesday, August 20 - Grind City Amphitheater - Memphis, TN

Wednesday, August 21 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

Friday, August 23 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

Saturday, August 24 - Sunset Amphitheater - Colorado Springs, CO

+ with All Them Witches

* with Guerilla Toss

SESSANTA: PRIMUS, A PERFECT CIRCLE, PUSCIFER TOUR DATES

Tuesday, April 2 - Boch Center Wang Theatre (The Wang Theatre) - Boston, MA

Wednesday, April 3 - Boch Center Wang Theatre (The Wang Theatre) - Boston, MA

Friday, April 5 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT

Saturday, April 6 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, April 7 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

Tuesday, April 9 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

Wednesday, April 10 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN

Friday, April 12 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

Saturday, April 13 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

Tuesday, April 16 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday, April 17 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

Thursday, April 18 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA

Saturday, April 20 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, April 21 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Tuesday, April 23 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Thursday, April 25 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Friday, April 26 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Tuesday, April 30 - Azura Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

Wednesday, May 1 - Wintrust Arena - Chicago, IL

Thursday, May 2 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

Saturday, May 4 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

