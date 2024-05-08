.

Coheed and Cambria Deliver 'The Joke' Video

05-08-2024
Coheed and Cambria Deliver 'The Joke' Video

(Clarion Call) Coheed and Cambria is sharing a rare stand-alone track, "The Joke" out today! The new song comes from the Vaxis II LP sessions, and the band is happy for it to finally see the light of day. It comes paired with the b-side "Deranged," a remixed and remastered version of the track which was previously released in 2011 as part of the Batman: Arkham City soundtrack.

"The Joke" is available everywhere digitally via Evil Ink / Virgin Music, and Coheed and Cambria is offering two different colored 7" vinyl versions via www.coheedandcambria.com. In addition, Revolver and Brooklyn Vegan will be offering their own exclusive versions of the 7", as will Sanchez' label www.evilink.com

"The meaning behind 'The Joke'," shares singer Claudio Sanchez, "is basically, if you need a punching bag, I'll be that guy." The song is coupled with a video where we find one of Coheed's The Amory Wars universe's fan favorite characters "Al The Killer" being bullied by a nefarious prankster. "Deranged" focuses on the co-dependent relationship between Batman and The Joker. The song has been remixed and remastered for its return to DSPs after being unavailable for the past few years. Both tracks were mixed by Zakk Cervini.

Related Stories
Coheed and Cambria Deliver 'The Joke' Video

Primus and Coheed And Cambria Announce Summer Tour

Coheed and Cambria Get Animated for 'Ladders of Supremacy' Video

Coheed and Cambria Announce S.S. Neverender Cruise

Coheed and Cambria Release' A Disappearing Act' Video

News > Coheed and Cambria

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Reveal 2nd Batch Of 50th Anniversary Reissues- Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs- more

Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes- 200,000 Fans Expected At Welcome To Rockville- more

Day In Country

Reba McEntire Streams New Single 'I Can't'- Miranda Lambert Gets Signature Epiphone Bluebird Studio - Artists Added ACM Awards- more

Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa

Latest News

AC/DC Reveal 2nd Batch Of 50th Anniversary Reissues

Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs

Motley Crue Share Video From Secret Intimate Show

Prince's Cloud 3 Guitar Highlights Julien's Auctions Music Icons

Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce New Album 'TRUE'

Kittie Announce 'Fire' Album With 'Vultures' Video

KING 810 Reveal First Episode Of 'Under The Black Rainbow' Episodic Film Series

Big Head Todd And Ben Harper Lead Blues from the Top Music Festival Lineup