Coheed and Cambria Deliver 'The Joke' Video

(Clarion Call) Coheed and Cambria is sharing a rare stand-alone track, "The Joke" out today! The new song comes from the Vaxis II LP sessions, and the band is happy for it to finally see the light of day. It comes paired with the b-side "Deranged," a remixed and remastered version of the track which was previously released in 2011 as part of the Batman: Arkham City soundtrack.
"The Joke" is available everywhere digitally via Evil Ink / Virgin Music, and Coheed and Cambria is offering two different colored 7" vinyl versions via www.coheedandcambria.com. In addition, Revolver and Brooklyn Vegan will be offering their own exclusive versions of the 7", as will Sanchez' label www.evilink.com
"The meaning behind 'The Joke'," shares singer Claudio Sanchez, "is basically, if you need a punching bag, I'll be that guy." The song is coupled with a video where we find one of Coheed's The Amory Wars universe's fan favorite characters "Al The Killer" being bullied by a nefarious prankster. "Deranged" focuses on the co-dependent relationship between Batman and The Joker. The song has been remixed and remastered for its return to DSPs after being unavailable for the past few years. Both tracks were mixed by Zakk Cervini.
