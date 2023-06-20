Coheed and Cambria Get Animated for 'Ladders of Supremacy' Video

Video still

(Elektra) Coheed and Cambria launched their music video for the song "Ladders of Supremacy" today. The song is a progressive powerhouse and fan favorite from the band's most recent album, Vaxis - Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

The animation is derived from the original art from the album, created by Chase Stone. The video was directed by Darin Vartanian, AKA Pixelface, who explains the "the animation seeks to interpret chapter 8 of Vaxis 2 in a collage of high-fidelity 3D scenes, employing the subjective perspectives of each character's mind's eye. In this frozen moment in time, the characters bear witness to a comprehensive array of past and future events, intricately woven into the very fabric of their most crucial decisions."



The band have been touring sold out shows across the US, Canada and parts of Europe on "Neverender: NWFTWM" where the band performs their entire 4th album, No World for Tomorrow and several selections from Vaxis including "Ladders of Supremacy." The band picks up the tour again in September.



Remaining 2023 Tour Dates:



Sep 06 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC - SOLD OUT

Sep 07 - Blue Ridge Music Festival - Alton, VA

Sep 09 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL*

Sep 10 - The Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

Sep 11 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX - SOLD OUT

Sep 13 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE

Sep 15 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

Sep 16 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI*

Sep 18 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI - SOLD OUT

Sep 19 - Riviera Theater - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Sep 21 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

Sep 23 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO*

Sep 24 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 26 - Knitting Factory Boise - Boise, ID - SOLD OUT

Sep 27 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

Sep 29 - Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA - SOLD OUT

Sep 30 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB - SOLD OUT

Oct 02 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC*

Oct 03 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

Oct 04 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

Oct 06 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

Oct 07 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

Oct 23-27 - SS Neverender - Coheed Cruise - Miami, FL - SOLD OUT

*denotes low tickets remaining

