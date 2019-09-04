.

Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited

09-04-2019
Sebastian Bach

Skid Row almost reunited with Sebastian Bach last year, but the singer says that he will be joined by one of his former bandmates at some of the shows celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group's debut album.

Bach spoke with Pop Culture about the special tour to mark the 30 year mark of his former band's hit album and he revealed that his dream of a reunion album almost happened and he continues to hold out hope that they will eventually come back together.

He said, "We almost did reunite last year. It didn't happen for business reasons, I would say. But we're all alive, that's all I can say. And it would be fun. Everybody would love that. They would love that."

Sebastian did share the good news that at least one of his former bandmates has agreed to play with him at some of the shows on the trek. He said,
"Well, the drummer will be joining us for a few shows, Rob Affuso. He's kind of like the lukewarm water of Skid Row, like Derek Smalls of Spinal Tap. He gets along with them and me. So that's why he's doing it." Check out the interview here.


Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited

Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited

