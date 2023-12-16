Sebastian Bach Approached About Joining Van Halen

Original Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach revealed that he was approached about joining Van Halen when the band was looking for a new singer following their split with Sammy Hagar.

Bach also shared the reason why the group passed on him and they eventually hired Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone and launched the short-lived Van Halen III era of the band.

Sebastian made the comments during his appearance at Eddie Trunk's 40th Anniversary Bash at the House of Blues Las Vegas this past Monday, December 11th, when he took the stage with original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook for a performance of the VH classic "D.O.A."

The singer told the crowd (via Sleaze Roxx), "Can I tell you guys something? Around the time when Gary Cherone joined Van Halen, Doc McGhee did have a meeting with me about joining Van Halen but Van Halen was concerned because I smoked pot! But the things is, I learned to smoke pot because of Van Halen! Som what the f***? Anyways, it all worked out. It all worked out."

Watch fan filmed video from the show below:

