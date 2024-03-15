Sebastian Bach Releasing 'Child Within The Man' Album in May

(SRO) "An album more than 10 years in the making..." That's how singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor Sebastian Bach describes his new album Child Within The Man set for release May 10 on Reigning Phoenix Music. The 11-track album was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering.

Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. CHILD WITHIN The MAN features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi-who all co-wrote their respective tracks with BACH-and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again'); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album will be available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options.

This week will also mark the release of Sebastian's first-ever lyric performance video for the album's "Everybody Bleeds." The song-with lyrics by Bach-addresses the universal truths of pain with such lines as "Everybody bleeds/Everybody burns/Everybody drowns..."

"I have been putting out records since the year 1989," Sebastian says. "Thank YOU for 35 years of Bach N' Roll...all leading up to Child Within The Man! If you like the records I have put out in the past, I can GUARANTEE that you will enjoy the new album. THIS is the kind of Rock N' Roll that keeps you young ! Can't wait for you all to crank up Child Within The Man-a magical elixir to the Fountain of Youth! Gone Wild! Forever! It's all one big song! TURN IT UP!"

The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. "This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!" Sebastian says.

Bach adds, "RPM Records has provided me with the ultimate rock 'n' roll fantasy dream come true...to make my ultimate rock 'n' roll record! With the team of players & production on this album, I can honestly say we have made the best record that we could possibly make! The packaging is of the highest standard in every way. The vinyl, cd & cassette formats all have been made to exact specifications! The 45 RPM double gatefold sleeve vinyl editions come in three eco-formats which are the highest standard of vinyl sound. Plus multicolored variations including a Glow in the Dark special for all you rock collectors out there!"

The Child Within The Man track listing is as follows:

Everybody Bleeds

Freedom (featuring John 5)

(Hold On) To The Dream

What Do I Got to Lose?

Hard Darkness

Future of Youth (featuring Orianthi)

Vendetta

F.U. (featuring Steve Stevens)

Crucify Me

About To Break

To Live Again

