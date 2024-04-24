Watch Sebastian Bach's '(Hold On) To The Dream' Video

(SRO) Sebastian Bach has released a video for "(Hold On) To The Dream," the latest single from his forthcoming album Child Within The Man out May 10 on Reigning Phoenix Music.

Sebastian penned the lyrics for "(Hold On) To The Dream" and he and producer Elvis Baskette wrote the melody; music is by Devin Bronson, Isaac Capenter and Baskette.

"If someone asked me to play the heaviest song I have ever recorded, in my 35 year career, I would play them '(Hold On) To The Dream,'" Sebastian says. "This song is an homage to two of my favorite things: classic METAL of the '70s and also YACHT ROCK as well! Hence the new term YACHT METAL! I have never heard a song quite like '(Hold On)To The Dream' where the crushing verse combined with the luxurious chest-hair harmonies of the chorus. I have tried to incorporate every tone of my voice into this song. For those of you keeping score, I can tell you that my voice hits some of the highest notes of my career in '(Hold On) To The Dream!' HOLD ON TO YOUR SEATS!!! CAUTION: this is a MONSTER JAM!"

Child Within The Man was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. BACH wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi-who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach-and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again'); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album will be available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options.

The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. "This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!" Sebastian says.

Related Stories

Sebastian Bach Releasing 'Child Within The Man' Album in May

Sebastian Bach Announce Extensive 2024 Tour

Sebastian Bach Honored At The 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala

Sebastian Bach Approached About Joining Van Halen

News > Sebastian Bach