Sebastian Bach Announce Extensive 2024 Tour

(SRO) Sebastian Bach will hit the road in 2024 for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor's "What Do I Got To Lose Tour"-a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances-kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico.
The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 AM (local time), with pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 AM (ET).
"We are super excited to embark upon the What Do I Got to Lose? Tour 2024!," Sebastian Bach says. "This is the first song that I've ever had on U.S. rock radio with my solo band and I cannot thank you all enough--radio stations for playing this song and all you rock fans out there for cranking it up! Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll! See you on the road mothertruckers!"
This news follows Sebastian's exciting end to 2023, which included an appearance on Fox's "The Masked Singer" as "Tiki," a fan and judge favorite who went on to show's Group B Finals. As Rolling Stone noted, "Ahead of Tiki's reveal, panelist Nicole Scherzinger applauded his performance, saying, "You're a brilliant vocalist, you can do anything with your voice...'"
Following his final performance on the show in December, SEBASTIAN released "What Do I Got To Lose?" (Reigning Phoenix Music), marking his first new music in ten years. The track-which continues to build momentum at rock radio, trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase's Active Rock Daily spin chart--was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track's producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as Sebastian's voice rings out on the refrain, "I'm holding on for judgment day." The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.
Sebastian Bach's 2024 tour dates are as follows:
2/29-3/7 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL
Sun/Apr-14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA
Fri/Apr-26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
Sat/Apr-27 - Tork n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil
Sun/Apr-28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Tue/Apr-30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay
Wed/May-1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) - Buenos Aires , Argentina
Fri/May-3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile
Sun/May-5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico
Fri/May-10 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall
Sat/May-11 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Sun/May-12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
Tue/May-14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
Thu/May-16 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts
Fri/May-17 - Warren OH - Packard Music Hall
Sat/May-18 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino
Sun/May-19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Tue/May-21 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
Wed/May-22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Fri/May-24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield
Tue/May-28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Wed/May-29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
Fri/May-31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hendricks Live!
Sat/Jun-01 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheatre
Sun/Jun-02 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
Tue/Jun-04 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
Wed/Jun-05 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
Fri/Jun-07 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Sat/Jun-08 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
Sun/Jun-09 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
Tue/Jun-11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Wed/Jun-12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Fri/Jun-14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
Sat/Jun-15 - Denver, CO - Summit
Sun/Jun-16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Tue/Jun-18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Wed/Jun-19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Fri/Jun-21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall
Sat/Jun-22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Sun/Jun-23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
Tue/Jun-25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
Thu/Jun-27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
Fri/Jun-28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Sat/Jun-29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
