Sebastian Bach Announce Extensive 2024 Tour

(SRO) Sebastian Bach will hit the road in 2024 for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor's "What Do I Got To Lose Tour"-a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances-kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico.

The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 AM (local time), with pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 AM (ET).

"We are super excited to embark upon the What Do I Got to Lose? Tour 2024!," Sebastian Bach says. "This is the first song that I've ever had on U.S. rock radio with my solo band and I cannot thank you all enough--radio stations for playing this song and all you rock fans out there for cranking it up! Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll! See you on the road mothertruckers!"

This news follows Sebastian's exciting end to 2023, which included an appearance on Fox's "The Masked Singer" as "Tiki," a fan and judge favorite who went on to show's Group B Finals. As Rolling Stone noted, "Ahead of Tiki's reveal, panelist Nicole Scherzinger applauded his performance, saying, "You're a brilliant vocalist, you can do anything with your voice...'"

Following his final performance on the show in December, SEBASTIAN released "What Do I Got To Lose?" (Reigning Phoenix Music), marking his first new music in ten years. The track-which continues to build momentum at rock radio, trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase's Active Rock Daily spin chart--was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track's producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as Sebastian's voice rings out on the refrain, "I'm holding on for judgment day." The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

Sebastian Bach's 2024 tour dates are as follows:

2/29-3/7 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL

Sun/Apr-14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA

Fri/Apr-26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sat/Apr-27 - Tork n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

Sun/Apr-28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Tue/Apr-30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay

Wed/May-1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) - Buenos Aires , Argentina

Fri/May-3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile

Sun/May-5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico

Fri/May-10 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall

Sat/May-11 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Sun/May-12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

Tue/May-14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

Thu/May-16 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts

Fri/May-17 - Warren OH - Packard Music Hall

Sat/May-18 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

Sun/May-19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Tue/May-21 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Wed/May-22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Fri/May-24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

Tue/May-28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Wed/May-29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

Fri/May-31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hendricks Live!

Sat/Jun-01 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheatre

Sun/Jun-02 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

Tue/Jun-04 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

Wed/Jun-05 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Fri/Jun-07 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Sat/Jun-08 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

Sun/Jun-09 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Tue/Jun-11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Wed/Jun-12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Fri/Jun-14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

Sat/Jun-15 - Denver, CO - Summit

Sun/Jun-16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Tue/Jun-18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Wed/Jun-19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Fri/Jun-21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

Sat/Jun-22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Sun/Jun-23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Tue/Jun-25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

Thu/Jun-27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Fri/Jun-28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Sat/Jun-29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

