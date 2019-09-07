Blink-182 Stream New Song 'I Really Wish I Hated You'

Blink-182 have released a brand new track called "I Really Wish I Hated You". The song comes from the group's forthcoming studio album "Nine".

"I Really Wish I Hated You" can be streamed here and is the fifth song that the band has revealed from the forthcoming effort that is set to hit stores on September 20th.

The previous tracks that have been shared from the album are "Darkside," "Happy Days," "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth."





Related Stories

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

More Blink-182 News

Share this article



