Blink-182 Stream New Song 'I Really Wish I Hated You'

09-07-2019
Blink-182

Blink-182 have released a brand new track called "I Really Wish I Hated You". The song comes from the group's forthcoming studio album "Nine".

"I Really Wish I Hated You" can be streamed here and is the fifth song that the band has revealed from the forthcoming effort that is set to hit stores on September 20th.

The previous tracks that have been shared from the album are "Darkside," "Happy Days," "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth."


