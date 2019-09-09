Dry Kill Logic Stream First New Song In 13 Years

Dry Kill Logic have not released any new music in 13 years but that changed last week when the band premiered their brand new song "Vices" on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal channel.

"After 13 years, we couldn't be more excited to be releasing music again and 'Vices' is the perfect reintroduction," frontman Cliff Rigano said. The track can be streamed here.

SiriusXM host Jose Mangin added, "Stoked to have DKL back making heavy music again. As soon as I heard some new cuts, I knew this had to be all over SiriusXM Liquid Metal!"





