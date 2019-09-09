Van Halen's David Lee Roth Announces Las Vegas Residency

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced that he will be launching a Residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The first run on David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas residency shows will be taking place beginning January 8th through 11th, with the second installment running from March 18th through 28th.

Roth had this to say, "A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!"

The shows will include 26 songs spanning David's career from Van Halen classics like "Jump" and "Panama" to his hit solo cover of "California Girls".

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public this Saturday, September 14th at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com with presales beginning September 10th.

Rocks Vegas 2020 performance dates (Doors 7:30 p.m., Show time 8:30 p.m.; Ages 18+):

Jan. 8, 10-11

March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28





