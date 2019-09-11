Weezer, Fall Out Boy And Green Day Announce Tour

(hennemusic) Green Day is streaming the title track to their forthcoming album, "Father Of All...", in sync with news of a 2020 tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

The California band's thirteenth record marks the follow-up to 2016's "Revolution Radio", and its arrival on February 7 gives fans time to soak up the new music before the three acts join forces for the Hella Mega stadium tour.

The global trek will kick off June 13, 2020 in Paris and will visit cities across Europe and the UK throughout the month including Glasgow, London, and Dublin, and be followed by a 20-city North American run that starts in July and will bring the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums on the continent, including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and more.

Weezer will be on the road supporting a new album, "Van Weezer", expected next May, while Fall Out Boy will release "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two", this November.

More dates will be announced; The Interrupters will appear as special guest on the tour. Read more and listen to the song here.

